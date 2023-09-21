Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Galveston County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
High Island High School at Bellville Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Bellville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Brook High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendswood High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Clear Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
