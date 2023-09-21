Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Briscoe County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Bexar County
  • Gillespie County

    • Briscoe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Jayton High School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Silverton, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.