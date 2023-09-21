The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play the New York Giants (1-1) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 10.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the 49ers and the Giants and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

49ers vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the 49ers were winning after the first quarter in 10 games, were losing after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

Offensively, San Francisco averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Giants led after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last season.

The Giants averaged 2.3 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.5 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

San Francisco averaged 8.9 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.7 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

The Giants outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Giants' offense averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they surrendered 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, the 49ers averaged 6.3 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) last season. On defense, they gave up 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked).

The Giants outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in six games.

The Giants' offense averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 5.3 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Last season, the 49ers won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

San Francisco averaged 5.7 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it gave up an average of 4.6 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Giants won the fourth quarter nine times, lost six times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, the Giants averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. They gave up 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

49ers vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the 49ers led after the first half in 11 games, trailed after the first half in four games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

In the first half last season, San Francisco averaged 14.1 points on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 8.1 points in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Giants were winning five times, trailed 10 times, and were tied two times.

In the first half last year, the Giants averaged 8.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 11.5 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the 49ers won the second half in nine games (9-0 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (3-4), and they tied the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last season, San Francisco averaged 12 points scored on offense (seventh-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 8.4 points in the second half (sixth-ranked).

The Giants outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last season, were outscored in the second half in six games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

Offensively, the Giants averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year (third-ranked). They surrendered 11.1 points on average in the second half (21st-ranked) on defense.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.