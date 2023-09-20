The Miami Marlins (79-73) and New York Mets (70-81) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Kodai Senga (11-7) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-5, 3.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (11-7, 2.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 20-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.06, a 3.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Perez has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (11-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 28th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.

Senga is trying to prolong a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Senga will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), 25th in WHIP (1.210), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.

Kodai Senga vs. Marlins

He will match up with a Marlins squad that is hitting .258 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .405 (19th in the league) with 157 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).

Senga has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.059 WHIP against the Marlins this season in 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .154 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.