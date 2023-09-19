The WNBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Washington Mystics versus the New York Liberty as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NYL Record: 32-8
  • WAS Record: 19-21
  • NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
  • WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
  • WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -10.5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -582
  • WAS Odds to Win: +425
  • Total: 163 points

The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • DAL Record: 22-18
  • ATL Record: 19-21
  • DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

  • DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -6.5
  • DAL Odds to Win: -290
  • ATL Odds to Win: +232
  • Total: 170.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.