Rangers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (5-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 99 times and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.
- This season Texas has won 29 of its 47 games, or 61.7%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 820 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|L 12-3
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
