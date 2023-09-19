Club Santos Laguna and CF Pachuca hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Monday.

You will find information on live coverage of Monday's Liga MX action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF Pachuca vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna (3-2-2) travels to match up with CF Pachuca (1-3-3) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Pachuca (+120)

CF Pachuca (+120) Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+205)

Club Santos Laguna (+205) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.