Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Gillespie County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parker County
  • Freestone County
  • Cochran County
  • Lampasas County
  • Starr County
  • Foard County
  • Yoakum County
  • Burnet County
  • Montague County
  • Jackson County

    • Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    The Atonement Academy at Heritage School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sonora High School at Harper High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Harper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.