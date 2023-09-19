Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bexar County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

The Atonement Academy at Heritage School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19

5:30 PM CT on September 19 Location: Fredericksburg, TX

Fredericksburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

The Christian School at Castle Hills at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Robert G Cole High School at Llano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Llano, TX

Llano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

San Antonio Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont