As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, September 17, Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) as they match up against the Texas Rangers (82-66), who will counter with Cody Bradford. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023

1:40 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field

Bradford - TEX (4-1, 3.80 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 97 games this season and won 57 (58.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 57-40 (58.8%).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 29 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

