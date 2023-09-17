Cowboys vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New York Jets (1-0) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Before the Cowboys meet the Jets, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Cowboys vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|9
|38.5
|-450
|+350
Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- The Cowboys' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38.5 points 12 times.
- Dallas had an average total of 44.2 in its contests last season, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Cowboys were 9-7-0 against the spread last year.
- The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-3).
- Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.
New York Jets
- The Jets played seven games last season that went over 38.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for New York's matchups last year was 41.6, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- New York entered one game last season as the underdog by +350 or more and won each of those games.
Cowboys vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Cowboys
|27.5
|3
|20.1
|6
|44.2
|12
|Jets
|17.4
|29
|18.6
|4
|41.6
|7
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|45.2
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-3
|7-0
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|1-1
|2-1
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.5
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|24.1
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-7
|2-3
|3-4
