How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys Insights (2022)
- The Cowboys racked up 8.9 more points per game (27.5) than the Jets allowed (18.6) last season.
- The Cowboys averaged 43.8 more yards per game (354.9) than the Jets gave up per matchup (311.1) last year.
- Dallas rushed for 135.2 yards per game last year, 13.6 more than the 121.6 New York allowed per contest.
- The Cowboys turned the ball over 23 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Jets forced (16).
Cowboys Home Performance (2022)
- The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (30) was higher than their overall average (27.5). But their average points allowed at home (19.7) was lower than overall (20.1).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulated 363.3 yards per game and gave up 328.8. That's more than they gained overall (354.9), but less than they allowed (330.2).
- In home games, Dallas racked up 228.9 passing yards per game and gave up 202.4. That's more than it gained (219.8) and allowed (200.9) overall.
- At home, the Cowboys accumulated 134.4 rushing yards per game and conceded 126.3. That's less than they gained (135.2) and allowed (129.3) overall.
- The Cowboys converted 46.5% of third downs in home games (one% higher than their overall average), and gave up 38.2% at home (0.5% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at New York
|W 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|New England
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.