Our computer model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will beat the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+36.5) Under (53.5) Texas A&M 34, UL Monroe 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have won once against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 36.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Every Aggies game has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The Warhawks have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warhawks have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this season is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 42.5 29.0 52.0 10.0 33.0 48.0 UL Monroe 20.5 13.5 20.5 13.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.