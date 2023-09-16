A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) face off against the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Houston matchup.

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

TCU vs. Houston Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Houston has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.