The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the Tarleton State Texans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

With 36.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, Texas Tech has been forced to lean on their 60th-ranked offense (31.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Tarleton State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FCS with 515.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 421.5 total yards per game, which ranks 83rd.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Tarleton State Texas Tech 515.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (60th) 421.5 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (85th) 193 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (86th) 322.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has thrown for 645 yards (322.5 yards per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 33 yards .

The team's top rusher, Derrel Kelley III, has carried the ball 29 times for 192 yards (96 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kayvon Britten has taken 32 carries and totaled 146 yards with three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson paces his team with 255 receiving yards on seven catches with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has racked up 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Darius Cooper's zero targets have resulted in six receptions for 96 yards.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 620 passing yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 137 yards (68.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's team-high 171 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 22 targets) with two touchdowns.

Myles Price has caught 10 passes for 96 yards (48 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Drae McCray has racked up six catches for 73 yards, an average of 36.5 yards per game.

