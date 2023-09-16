The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor head into the second of a three-game series against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Rangers games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. In six straight games, Texas and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.1 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those contests.

Texas has entered 34 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 15-19 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 146 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 37-35 32-22 50-42 55-49 27-15

