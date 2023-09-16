When the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play the North Texas Mean Green at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) Louisiana Tech 34, North Texas 30

Week 3 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mean Green based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

The Mean Green have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

North Texas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Mean Green's two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the North Texas this season is 15 points less than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 66.7% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

One Bulldogs game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 6.7 higher than the average total in Louisiana Tech games this season.

Mean Green vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 29 25.3 36.5 19 14 38 North Texas 30 52 21 58 39 46

