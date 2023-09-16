Based on our computer projections, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will defeat the Abilene Christian Wildcats when the two teams come together at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-13.0) 50.3 Incarnate Word 32, Abilene Christian 19

Week 3 Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals are winless against the spread so far this season (0-1-0).

The Cardinals have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats went 6-3-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Cardinals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 38.0 13.5 31.0 11.0 45.0 16.0 Incarnate Word 28.0 17.5 -- -- 28.0 17.5

