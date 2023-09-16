Davis Thompson is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to place a bet on Davis Thompson at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +9000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Davis Thompson Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Thompson has finished better than par 13 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Thompson's average finish has been 28th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -5 266 0 15 1 1 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Thompson's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Thompson played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Thompson has played in the past year (7,304 yards) is 181 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Thompson shot better than 67% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Thompson shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Thompson recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Thompson's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Thompson's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Thompson finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.