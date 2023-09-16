In the game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-13) 50.3 Incarnate Word 32, Abilene Christian 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 UAC Predictions

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, three of Wildcats games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

The Cardinals' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 38 13.5 31 11 45 16 Incarnate Word 28 17.5 -- -- 28 17.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.