Texas High School Football Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tyler County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Huntington High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Warren, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Richland Springs High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Chester, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.