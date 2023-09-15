Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Zack Thompson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have won 56 out of the 96 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season Philadelphia has won 33 of its 56 games, or 58.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored 714 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (666 total), St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 10 Marlins L 5-4 Ranger Suárez vs Steven Okert September 11 Braves L 10-8 Taijuan Walker vs Charlie Morton September 11 Braves W 7-5 Michael Lorenzen vs Kyle Wright September 12 Braves L 7-6 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried September 13 Braves L 4-1 Cristopher Sanchez vs Spencer Strider September 15 @ Cardinals - Aaron Nola vs Zack Thompson September 16 @ Cardinals - Ranger Suárez vs Miles Mikolas September 17 @ Cardinals - Taijuan Walker vs Dakota Hudson September 18 @ Braves - Zack Wheeler vs Kyle Wright September 19 @ Braves - Cristopher Sanchez vs Max Fried September 20 @ Braves - Aaron Nola vs Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule