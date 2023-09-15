Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Milam County, Texas this week.

    • Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Rockdale High School at Jim Ned High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Llano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bellville High School at Cameron Yoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Cameron, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

