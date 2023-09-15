If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centerville High School at Mart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mart, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clifton High School at McGregor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Robinson High School at Fairfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fairfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gholson High School at Morgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Morgan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

