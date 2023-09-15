Texas High School Football Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Kendall County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva School Of Boerne at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
