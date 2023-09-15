This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jones County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Jones County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Anson High School at Haskell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Haskell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albany High School at Hawley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hawley, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

