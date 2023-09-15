Texas High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memorial High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Porter, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burkeville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
