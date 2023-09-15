If you live in Harrison County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Timpson High School at Waskom High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Waskom, TX

Waskom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Beckville High School at Elysian Fields High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Marshall, TX

Marshall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kilgore High School at Hallsville High School