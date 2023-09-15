We have 2023 high school football action in Hardin County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kountze High School at Buna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Buna, TX

Buna, TX Conference: 3A - District 22

3A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Diboll High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sour Lake, TX

Sour Lake, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School