Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Hansford County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Hansford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Spearman High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wellington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Gruver High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Gruver, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

