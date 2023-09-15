Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Hansford County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hansford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Spearman High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wellington, TX

Wellington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gruver High School