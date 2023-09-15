Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Gillespie County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Jack County
  • Archer County
  • Jefferson County
  • Bowie County
  • Brazos County
  • Parmer County
  • Nueces County
  • Kaufman County
  • Knox County
  • Cherokee County

    • Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wimberley High School at Fredericksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 28
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.