Texas High School Football Live Streams in Garza County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Garza County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garza County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lorenzo High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Southland, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.