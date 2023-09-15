Texas High School Football Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Chambers County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crosby, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chambers High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Liberty, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
