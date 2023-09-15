Texas High School Football Live Streams in Carson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Carson County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
River Road High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Claude Senior High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
