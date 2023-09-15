If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Brazoria County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Lee County
  • Freestone County
  • Callahan County
  • Gillespie County
  • Wise County
  • Castro County
  • Tyler County
  • Armstrong County
  • Jones County
  • Montague County

    • Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Angleton High School at Foster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friendswood High School at Manvel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sweeny High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 25
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danbury High School at Ganado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ganado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.