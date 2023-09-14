High school football action in Tarrant County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Carroll High School - Southlake at Timber Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    R L Turner High School at Timberview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summit High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington High School at John Horn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bowie High School - Arlington at Royse City High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Royse City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aledo High School at Azle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    VR Eaton High School at Keller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Keller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mansfield High School at Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Everman High School at Joshua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Joshua, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atlas Rattlers at Pantego Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Pantego, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

