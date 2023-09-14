Texas High School Football Live Streams in Starr County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Starr County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Starr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
La Joya-Juarez/Lincoln High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lopez High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.