The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer will take on the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager at Rogers Centre on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 206 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Texas is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 803 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.263 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

He has 11 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts, Eovaldi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Tanner Houck 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck

