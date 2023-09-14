If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

New Caney High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Memorial High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Porter, TX

Porter, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX Conference: 6A - District 13

6A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School