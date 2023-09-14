MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, September 14
Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Merrill Kelly drawing the start for the Diamondbacks, and Kodai Senga taking the mound for Mets.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for September 14.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-11) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (11-9) when the teams face off Thursday.
|WSH: Gray
|PIT: Keller
|27 (141.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (174.2 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|4.23
|7.8
|K/9
|9.8
For a full report of the Gray vs Keller matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Derek Law (4-5) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Reese Olson (3-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|CIN: Law
|DET: Olson
|48 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (86 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|4.50
|7.5
|K/9
|8.8
For a full breakdown of the Law vs Olson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Reds at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-5) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (4-9) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|NYY: King
|BOS: Houck
|45 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87 IP)
|2.82
|ERA
|5.28
|10.8
|K/9
|8.3
For a full breakdown of the King vs Houck matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Adrian Houser (5-4) when the clubs play Thursday.
|MIA: Pérez
|MIL: Houser
|17 (83.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (90.1 IP)
|2.90
|ERA
|4.58
|10.6
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Senga (10-7) when the teams play on Thursday.
|ARI: Kelly
|NYM: Senga
|26 (154 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (149.1 IP)
|3.27
|ERA
|3.07
|9.6
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- ARI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Kevin Gausman (11-8) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|TOR: Gausman
|21 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (167.1 IP)
|2.90
|ERA
|3.28
|8.1
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- TEX Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (11-6) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|TB: Civale
|BAL: Bradish
|20 (112.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (145.2 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|3.03
|7.8
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -140
- TB Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (6-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BOS: Sale
|29 (140.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (86.2 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|4.88
|8.9
|K/9
|11.0
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (4-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Jose Urena (0-5) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|MIN: Maeda
|CHW: Urena
|18 (89 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (22.1 IP)
|4.65
|ERA
|8.46
|9.7
|K/9
|4.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -190
- CHW Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-5) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|SF: Webb
|COL: Anderson
|30 (193 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (68 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|6.49
|8.3
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.