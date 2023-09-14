A quarterfinal is next for Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Abierto Guadalajara, and she will play Sofia Kenin. Fernandez has the fourth-best odds to win (+500) at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Fernandez at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Fernandez's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 (at 3:00 PM ET), Fernandez will face Kenin, after getting past Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 in the last round.

Fernandez is currently listed at +100 to win her next contest against Kenin.

Fernandez Stats

Fernandez is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 49-ranked Navarro in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Fernandez has not won any of her 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 22-22.

Fernandez has a record of 17-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 44 matches over the past year, across all court types, Fernandez has averaged 21.4 games.

In her 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played 20.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Fernandez has been victorious in 31.1% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.

Fernandez has won 31.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 67.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

