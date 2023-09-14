Texas High School Football Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Hays County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Saint Mary's Hall School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Fredericksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Seguin High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Douglass MacArthur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
