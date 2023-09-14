Want to know how to stream high school football games in Hays County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Saint Mary's Hall School at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Valle High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Fredericksburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fredericksburg, TX

Fredericksburg, TX Conference: 4A - District 28

4A - District 28 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Seguin High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 16

11:00 AM CT on September 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Conference: 5A - District 26

5A - District 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Douglass MacArthur High School