If you reside in Harris County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brookshire Royal High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

James E Taylor High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15

6:55 PM CT on September 15 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX Conference: 6A - District 16

6A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crosby, TX

Crosby, TX Conference: 5A - District 21

5A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

La Marque High School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosehill Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Oak High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Connell College Preparatory at Lutheran North Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Navasota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Marcos, TX

Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Lutheran South Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood Park High School at Ross Sterling High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Baytown, TX

Baytown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cinco Ranch High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

7:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosehill Christian School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

st. John XXIII College Prep at Van Vleck High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Van Vleck, TX

Van Vleck, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Morton Ranch High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 16

6:30 PM CT on September 16 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayde Creek High School at Paetow High School