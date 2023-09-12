The Texas Rangers (79-64) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Corey Seager has an average of .334 (third in league) for the Rangers, while Bo Bichette ranks eighth at .308 for the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-6) to the mound, while Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-2, 2.65 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers' Scherzer (12-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 3.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133.

He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

In 26 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.

So far this year, Ryu has not registered a quality start.

Ryu will look to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

