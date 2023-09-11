Monday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (78-64) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (14-7) for the Blue Jays and Dane Dunning (9-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win six times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (777 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule