Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, September 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .187 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 27 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 29
.141 AVG .233
.270 OBP .340
.259 SLG .384
5 XBH 7
2 HR 3
5 RBI 5
28/12 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
