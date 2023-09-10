The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (8-7) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.66), 30th in WHIP (1.234), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 3 5.0 7 3 3 8 4 at Mets Aug. 28 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 4.0 7 5 4 5 3 vs. Angels Aug. 16 7.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Giants Aug. 11 7.0 2 0 0 7 0

