The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics will send Jon Gray and Luis Medina, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (768 total runs).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (8-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gray is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the year in this game.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito

