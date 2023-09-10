The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .285 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 28 .290 AVG .278 .388 OBP .381 .542 SLG .536 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 42/20 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

