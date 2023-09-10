On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .277.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duran has driven home a run in 30 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 52
.297 AVG .256
.348 OBP .303
.513 SLG .379
20 XBH 16
11 HR 3
27 RBI 18
61/15 K/BB 55/7
1 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.59).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
